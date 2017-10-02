Scooter Braun & Ariana Grande Speak Out On Las Vegas Tragedy

Ariana Grande and her manager, Scooter Braun, both took to social media to share their shock and horror over the tragedy that happened in Las Vegas late Sunday night.
Scooter, just like everyone else, was shocked by the horrible news and recalled the horrific Manchester Arena bombing that took place at an Ariana concert back in May.
"I don't really have words this morning. I am deeply saddened. And as horrifying as it is to say I can't tell you I'm surprised. What took place in Las Vegas last night should never happen. What took place in Manchester should never happen. What took place in Charlottesville should never happen," he wrote.
Ariana tweeted out a statement to her more than 50 million followers, and included a politically-charged plea.
"My heart is breaking for Las Vegas. We need love, unity, gun control & for people to look at this & call this what it is = terrorism," she posted.
Back in May, Ari was performing at the Manchester Arena when a bomb went off at the end of her concert. There were 22 fatalities and 250 people injured in the incident, according to NBC News. A few weeks after the attack, The "Dangerous Woman" singer and Scooter organized a benefit concert featuring Justin Bieber, the Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, Katy Perry and many others. All proceeds went to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which was established by the Manchester City Council and British Red Cross. These funds helped the victims and their families. The concert raised about $13 million, TIME reported.
Scooter and Ari prove that rallying together in the face of tragedy only makes us stronger.
-- Kevin Zelman