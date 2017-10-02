Scooter Braun & Ariana Grande Speak Out On Las Vegas Tragedy

Ariana Grande and her manager, Scooter Braun, both took to social media to share their shock and horror over the tragedy that happened in Las Vegas late Sunday night.

Scooter, just like everyone else, was shocked by the horrible news and recalled the horrific Manchester Arena bombing that took place at an Ariana concert back in May.

"I don't really have words this morning. I am deeply saddened. And as horrifying as it is to say I can't tell you I'm surprised. What took place in Las Vegas last night should never happen. What took place in Manchester should never happen. What took place in Charlottesville should never happen," he wrote.