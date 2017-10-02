Scooter Braun & Ariana Grande Speak Out On Las Vegas Tragedy

Ariana Grande and her manager, Scooter Braun, both took to social media to share their shock and horror over the tragedy that happened in Las Vegas late Sunday night.

Scooter, just like everyone else, was shocked by the horrible news and recalled the horrific Manchester Arena bombing that took place at an Ariana concert back in May.

"I don't really have words this morning. I am deeply saddened. And as horrifying as it is to say I can't tell you I'm surprised. What took place in Las Vegas last night should never happen. What took place in Manchester should never happen. What took place in Charlottesville should never happen," he wrote.

I don't really have words this morning. I am deeply saddened. And as horrifying as it is to say I can't tell you I'm surprised. Our greatest challenges are ahead of us. What took place in Las Vegas last night should never happen. What took place in Manchester should never happen. What took place in Charlottesville should never happen. But they are all happening. And ALL of them are terrorist attacks. They all strike fear in our ability to live our lives. They all make us question taking our children, our friends, our loved ones... to public events that are supposed to bring us joy... in fear of devastation. They are all attacks on our way of life and our way of love. So first let me say my heart breaks for all those affected in Las Vegas. Nothing we do can bring back your loved ones and I am so sorry. For those in the hospital recovering we are with you. Keep fighting. And for all of us... who are we? What will we choose to do in response? Will we just instagram and move on? Will we think this is about a hashtag with the word #vegas in it? Or will we wait until the next one affects us? THIS ONE affects us. #LasVegas is ALL of us. This is an attack on your friends, your family, your kids, your way of life. So as we think about those lost and those hurt this morning... what do you and I owe them? We owe them our courage. We owe them our faith. We owe them our strength and our spirit to rise up and come together and demand not only better now but better Tomorrow. When I was in Manchester I witnessed something defiant. At the end of the One Love Manchester show... only 2 weeks after the attack and less then 24 hours since the london attack...when the cameras were off... the crowd of 55,000 brave souls started to sing. They echoed the words "Manchester we're strong, we're strong, we're strong. We'll keep singing our songs, our songs, our songs!" This repeated for 15 minutes as they exited. Defiance in the face of fear. Las Vegas we're strong. We're strong. We're strong. We'll keep singing our songs...Together. RIP to those lost.

A post shared by Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) on

Ariana tweeted out a statement to her more than 50 million followers, and included a politically-charged plea.

"My heart is breaking for Las Vegas. We need love, unity, gun control & for people to look at this & call this what it is = terrorism," she posted.

Back in May, Ari was performing at the Manchester Arena when a bomb went off at the end of her concert. There were 22 fatalities and 250 people injured in the incident, according to NBC News. A few weeks after the attack, The "Dangerous Woman" singer and Scooter organized a benefit concert featuring Justin Bieber, the Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, Katy Perry and many others. All proceeds went to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which was established by the Manchester City Council and British Red Cross. These funds helped the victims and their families. The concert raised about $13 million, TIME reported.

Scooter and Ari prove that rallying together in the face of tragedy only makes us stronger. 

-- Kevin Zelman

