Selena Gomez Admits Francia Raisa Saved Her Life After She Donated Her Kidney

Selena Gomez says she owes her life to her longtime friend, Francia Raisa.

Selena and Francia sat down with “TODAY's" Savannah Guthrie for their first interview since Selena revealed in September that she had undergone a kidney transplant following the health issues she’s had as she battled lupus. In the emotional interview, which airs on Monday on the “Today” show, Selena said that her friend and fellow actress Francia, literally saved her life.

"My kidneys were just done. That was it and I didn't want to ask a single person in my life. And she volunteered and did it,” Selena revealed in a video sneak peek from the interview that she posted on her Instagram.