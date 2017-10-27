Selena Gomez Admits Francia Raisa Saved Her Life After She Donated Her Kidney

Selena Gomez says she owes her life to her longtime friend, Francia Raisa. 

Selena and Francia sat down with “TODAY's" Savannah Guthrie for their first interview since Selena revealed in September that she had undergone a kidney transplant following the health issues she’s had as she battled lupus. In the emotional interview, which airs on Monday on the “Today” show, Selena said that her friend and fellow actress Francia, literally saved her life. 

"My kidneys were just done. That was it and I didn't want to ask a single person in my life. And she volunteered and did it,” Selena revealed in a video sneak peek from the interview that she posted on her Instagram. 

"You feel that Francia saved your life?” Savannah asks Selena in the clip.

Selena nodded and responded, "Because she did. That's it. I guess I got to the point where it was really kind of life or death."

In September, when the “Fetish” singer first revealed to her fans that she had undergone a successful kidney transplant, she shared a touching note about Francia on her Instagram. 

"There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis," she wrote, captioning a photo of the pair holding hands in side-by-side hospital beds. 

It looks like Francia and Sel’s bond is stronger than ever. 

-- Kevin Zelman

