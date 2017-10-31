Selena Gomez Drops By High School And Shocks Young Fans — See The Video!

Selena Gomez just made a bunch of high schoolers' day!

The 25-year-old singer was out for a leisurely bike ride with her assistant Theresa Marie Mingus when she decided to drop by a high school in Studio City, Calif., and try to go unnoticed.

Naturally, her fans freaked out over the surprise appearance from the “Wolves” singer and started asking her to sign autographs. Theresa, who wasn’t totally prepared for the impromptu fan meet-and-greet, had to call Sel’s security team.