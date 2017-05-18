Selena Gomez Drops Sexy New Track 'Bad Liar' – Give It A Listen!

Has Selena Gomez already dropped the song of the summer?

The singer released her new track "Bad Liar" on Thursday along with an exclusive music video for Spotify, igniting social media with reaction to the slow-burn jam.

Many fans immediately engaged in debate over who the song is about – Selena's ex, Justin Bieber, or her new boyfriend, The Weeknd – but co-writer Justin Tranter appeared to clear the air on Twitter.