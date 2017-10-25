Selena Gomez Gets Personal On Emotional New Track With Marshmello

Interscope Records
Selena Gomez released an insanely catchy new track, and it is one of her most personal yet.
The 25-year-old singer dropped her collaboration – "Wolves" – with DJ/producer Marshmello on Wednesday, and the pop/EDM smash has a special place in her heart.
"The song is very beautiful and personal. The lyrics just have a whole story of [their] own," she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music's World Record. "Weirdly at the same time I was working on it, I was going through stuff too. So it's mirrored everything."
Fans have connected the new single to Selena's battle with the chronic autoimmune disease Lupus, as the scientific name for wolves is canis lupus.
"Wolves" is the first song Selena has released since she announced in September that she had a kidney transplant due to her Lupus diagnosis. She first shared the shocking news on her Instagram.
"So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you,” she wrote on Insta.
Selena has suffered from the chronic autoimmune disease for years, first announcing her diagnosis in October 2015. In 2016, Sel canceled her summer tour to take time off and heal.
"I've discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges. I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off," she told Access Hollywood.
Now, the superstar is ready to release music on her own terms.
"For me this year I wanted to find a little bit more of a different place," she continued on World Record. "I wanted my music to be a lot more meaningful."
With 4 singles released this year, is the "Fetish" singer ready to drop another album?
"I was going through stuff personally, and I wanted to take care of myself," she revealed. "I'm ready… I feel like I have 2 albums completed… It's a lot sooner than people anticipate, but I want to call the shots."
You can never have too much music from Selena! Listen to Sel and Marshmello's "Wolves" below.
-- Oscar Gracey