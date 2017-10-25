Selena Gomez Gets Personal On Emotional New Track With Marshmello

Selena Gomez released an insanely catchy new track, and it is one of her most personal yet.

The 25-year-old singer dropped her collaboration – "Wolves" – with DJ/producer Marshmello on Wednesday, and the pop/EDM smash has a special place in her heart.

"The song is very beautiful and personal. The lyrics just have a whole story of [their] own," she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music's World Record. "Weirdly at the same time I was working on it, I was going through stuff too. So it's mirrored everything."