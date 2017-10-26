Selena Gomez To Perform New Single 'Wolves' At The 2017 American Music Awards

Selena Gomez is making her return to the stage! The pop star will take the American Music Awards by storm for the first-ever performance of her brand new single, "Wolves."

The official AMAs Twitter account shared the news on Thursday.

"#SELENAxAMAs 🐺 11.19 on ABC," the post read. 

Selena is no stranger to the awards show. Back in 2016, she made a surprise appearance on the red carpet in a beautiful red Kate Young gown and delivered an inspiring speech while accepting the award for Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist.  

This will be one of her first public appearances since taking some time off to focus on her battle with Lupus. Back in September, the superstar revealed she had a kidney transplant. Her BFF Francia Raisa gave Selena one of her kidneys, and Sel thanked her in a heartfelt Instagram post.

"There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis," she wrote, captioning a photo of the pair holding hands in side-by-side hospital beds. 

I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

So excited to have Selena back on the stage!

The 2017 American Music Awards air Sunday, Nov. 19 at 8 PM ET/PT on ABC. 

-- Kevin Zelman

