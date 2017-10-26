Selena Gomez To Perform New Single 'Wolves' At The 2017 American Music Awards

Selena is no stranger to the awards show. Back in 2016, she made a surprise appearance on the red carpet in a beautiful red Kate Young gown and delivered an inspiring speech while accepting the award for Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist.

This will be one of her first public appearances since taking some time off to focus on her battle with Lupus. Back in September, the superstar revealed she had a kidney transplant. Her BFF Francia Raisa gave Selena one of her kidneys, and Sel thanked her in a heartfelt Instagram post.

"There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis," she wrote, captioning a photo of the pair holding hands in side-by-side hospital beds.