Selena Gomez Plays All The Major Characters In New 'Bad Liar' Video'

Selena Gomez thrilled her fans on Wednesday by dropping the far out, '70s-themed video for "Bad Liar."



Sel plays all the main characters in the video – a high school student, a sexy basketball coach (with Farrah Fawcett-esque locks), and the student's parents.

The superstar teased the video on her Instagram account on Tuesday, when she posted a series of retro looking posters that read "Bad Liar."