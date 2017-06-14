Selena Gomez Plays All The Major Characters In New 'Bad Liar' Video'

Selena Gomez thrilled her fans on
Wednesday by dropping the far out, '70s-themed video for "Bad Liar."
Sel plays all the main characters in the video – a high school student, a sexy basketball coach (with Farrah Fawcett-esque locks), and the student's parents.
The superstar teased the video on her Instagram account on Tuesday, when she posted a series of retro looking posters that read "Bad Liar."
At the end of the video, she teased a new project, called "Fetish."
Watch the video now to see Selena crushing on another character played by Selena!
-- Oscar Gracey