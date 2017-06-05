Selena Gomez Praises Ex Justin Bieber's One Love Manchester Performance

Selena Gomez has kind words for her fellow pop star ex, Justin Bieber, following his performance at the One Love Manchester benefit over the weekend.
During an interview with SiriusXM's "The Morning Mashup" on Monday, the "Bad Liar" singer shared her thoughts on Justin's performance.
"I thought Justin did great," Selena said. "I thought it was really beautiful."
The 24-year-old also praised the show in general, including headliner Ariana Grande's powerful rendition of "Over the Rainbow" to close the show.
"It was beautiful. I thought everyone did such a beautiful job. It was gorgeous," Selena said. "I love how she ended it."
Justin showcased acoustic versions of his hits "Cold Water" and "Love Yourself" during his set, after encouraging the crowd with a heartfelt message.
"What an amazing thing we're doing tonight, would you not agree?" he said, to a roar of cheers. "Would you agree that love always wins? What better way to fight evil … than to fight evil with good."
Selena seemed to echo his point during her "Morning Mashup" appearance.
"That's what I hope everybody can take away … that we're not going to live in fear. That we refuse to," she said.
Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Pharrell Williams and more stars also took the stage at Sunday's event, which the Associated Press reports raised more than $13 million for the victims of the March 22 terror attack.
