Selena Gomez Prepares For Comeback Performance At American Music Awards

Selena took to the AMAs after spending nearly three months in rehab for Lupus treatment in 2016. Accepting an award for Pop/Rock Female Artist, the star broke down during an incredibly moving speech.

"I think it's safe to say most of you know my life whether I liked it or not. And I had to stop. Because I had everything—and I was absolutely broken inside," she said.

"I'm not trying to get validation, nor do I need it anymore … But if you are broken, you do not have to stay broken."