Selena Gomez Prepares For Comeback Performance At American Music Awards

Selena Gomez is giving fans a peek into her big comeback performance at the American Music Awards – and she's never sounded better!
The 25-year-old superstar showed off her gorgeous vocals on Instagram Wednesday while rehearsing her new single, "Wolves."
"My first performance in over a year," the "Kill Em With Kindness" hit-maker captioned the video.
She also acknowledged how the AMAs have been an emotional platform for her in the past.
"I've shared some of my most intimate moments. Heart wants what it wants, after treatment, and now 'Wolves,'" she added.
(Getty Images)
Selena took to the AMAs after spending nearly three months in rehab for Lupus treatment in 2016. Accepting an award for Pop/Rock Female Artist, the star broke down during an incredibly moving speech.
"I think it's safe to say most of you know my life whether I liked it or not. And I had to stop. Because I had everything—and I was absolutely broken inside," she said.
"I'm not trying to get validation, nor do I need it anymore … But if you are broken, you do not have to stay broken."
(Getty Images)
In 2014, the singer opened up in a way fans had never seen before when she debuted "The Heart Wants What It Wants" on the AMAs stage.
Referencing her split from then-boyfriend Justin Bieber, Selena performed the heartbreaking ballad with sweeping graphics behind her. She ended the performance in tears – mouthing a "thank you" to fans as the spotlight dimmed.
Selena has experienced some tough times, but they have only made her stronger! The AMAs will air live on ABC on Nov. 19.