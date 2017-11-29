Selena Gomez Remains The Queen Of Instagram; Top 10 Most-Followed Revealed

Selena Gomez is holding on tight to her Instagram crown!

On Monday, Instagram revealed the top 10 most-followed celebrities on the picturing sharing app for 2017, and the “Wolves” singer was revealed to be the most followed for a second consecutive year.

Sel tops the list with over 130 million followers —  followed by Ariana Grande and Cristiano Ronaldo with 115 million followers each. 

WATCH: The Weeknd Deletes Selena Gomez From His Social Media

Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian round out the top 5 with 104 million followers. Taylor Swift — who was the second most followed celebrity of 2016 — fell to sixth place.

  1. Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) - 130M+ Followers
  2. Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) - 115M+ Followers
  3. Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) – 115M+ Followers
  4. Beyoncé (@beyonce) - 108M+ Followers
  5. Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) - 104M+ Followers
  6. Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) - 104M+ Followers
  7. Kylie Jenner (@kyliejenner) - 99.5M+ Followers
  8. Dwayne Johnson (@therock) - 96M+ Followers
  9. Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) - 93.9M+ Followers
  10. Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) - 84.8M+ Followers

When it comes to the most-liked photos of the year, Beyoncé is on top with an impressive 11.1 million hearts on a single post! Unsurprisingly, the pic was of Bey’s iconic pregnancy announcement — revealing the addition of her precious twins, Rumi and Sir.

READ: The Weeknd Makes Break-Up With Selena Gomez Instagram Official

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Instagram users love those baby pics! Soccer star Cristiano follows Queen Bey with a post welcoming his newborn daughter. The Insta amassed over 11 million likes.

A Alana Martina acaba de nascer! Tanto a Geo como a Alana estão muito bem! Estamos todos muito felizes! ❤️

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

With 10.3 million likes, Selena’s pic revealing she received a life-saving kidney transplant surgery takes the list’s No. 3 spot.

I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Check out the rest of the top 10 most-liked Instagram pics below!

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. ????????❤️????????????????????????????????????????

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life ????❤

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Family mood ❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Thank you for all of my bday love. I couldn't be more blessed. A lot of you don't realize how much you mean to me. I. Love. You. --think 25 is going to be epic. xo

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

-- Kevin Zelman

Copyright ©
2017 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News