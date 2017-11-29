Selena Gomez Remains The Queen Of Instagram; Top 10 Most-Followed Revealed

Selena Gomez is holding on tight to her Instagram crown!
On Monday, Instagram revealed the top 10 most-followed celebrities on the picturing sharing app for 2017, and the “Wolves” singer was revealed to be the most followed for a second consecutive year.
Sel tops the list with over 130 million followers — followed by Ariana Grande and Cristiano Ronaldo with 115 million followers each.
Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian round out the top 5 with 104 million followers. Taylor Swift — who was the second most followed celebrity of 2016 — fell to sixth place.
- Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) - 130M+ Followers
- Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) - 115M+ Followers
- Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) – 115M+ Followers
- Beyoncé (@beyonce) - 108M+ Followers
- Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) - 104M+ Followers
- Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) - 104M+ Followers
- Kylie Jenner (@kyliejenner) - 99.5M+ Followers
- Dwayne Johnson (@therock) - 96M+ Followers
- Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) - 93.9M+ Followers
- Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) - 84.8M+ Followers
When it comes to the most-liked photos of the year, Beyoncé is on top with an impressive 11.1 million hearts on a single post! Unsurprisingly, the pic was of Bey’s iconic pregnancy announcement — revealing the addition of her precious twins, Rumi and Sir.
Instagram users love those baby pics! Soccer star Cristiano follows Queen Bey with a post welcoming his newborn daughter. The Insta amassed over 11 million likes.
With 10.3 million likes, Selena’s pic revealing she received a life-saving kidney transplant surgery takes the list’s No. 3 spot.
Check out the rest of the top 10 most-liked Instagram pics below!
