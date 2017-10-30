Selena Gomez Shares Painful Kidney Transplant Surgery Details: "It Was Really Life Or Death"

Selena Gomez shared painful details about her life-saving kidney transplant with Francia Raisa.
In an emotional sit-down with "Today's" Savannah Guthrie, the 25-year-old superstar revealed she endured severe complications during the procedure.
"I was freaking out. It was a six-hour surgery they had to do on me. The normal kidney process is two hours," she said. "Apparently one of the arteries flipped. I'm thankful there are people that know what to do in that situation."
Selena Gomez's Mom Breaks Her Silence After Daughter's Kidney Transplant: 'I Gained Another Daughter' (Instagram)
The surgery also took a major toll on her donor – Francia – as the "Grown-ish" actress feared for her own health throughout the process.
"I had to write a will," Francia shared.
"I remember waking up two hours after… I got to see [Selena] and tell [her] 'I love you,'" she said. "And then, I went back to my room. And I started to attempt to fall asleep. And in the middle of that process, I started hyperventilating. And there was so much pain there."
Recovery was just as brutal for Sel and Francia, as the two best friends spent days on bed rest post-operation.
"I wanted us to be together. You're on bed rest. You're allowed to walk an hour a day. You can't do any stairs or anything crazy," Selena told Savannah. "I think one of the most humbling experiences was needing help to put on underwear. We couldn't take showers."
Following the procedure, the "Kill Em With Kindness" singer's condition has vastly improved after years of health struggles due to her lupus diagnosis.
"It was really kind of life or death. It's really hard to think about or even to swallow, especially now that, as soon as I got the kidney transplant, the arthritis went away... My blood pressure is better. My energy, my life has been better."
Selena and Francia's emotional story shows the true power of friendship.
-- Oscar Gracey