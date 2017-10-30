Selena Gomez Shares Painful Kidney Transplant Surgery Details: "It Was Really Life Or Death"

Selena Gomez shared painful details about her life-saving kidney transplant with Francia Raisa.

In an emotional sit-down with "Today's" Savannah Guthrie, the 25-year-old superstar revealed she endured severe complications during the procedure.

"I was freaking out. It was a six-hour surgery they had to do on me. The normal kidney process is two hours," she said. "Apparently one of the arteries flipped. I'm thankful there are people that know what to do in that situation."