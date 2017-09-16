Selena Gomez Steps Out Following Her Kidney Transplant Reveal

Selena Gomez has been spotted following her kidney transplant reveal.

The singer was photographed out in New York City on Friday.

She wore a light blue dress accessorized with white sneakers and a cream handbag.

Selena Gomez is seen in Soho on September 15, 2017 in New York City

Selena Gomez is seen in Soho on September 15, 2017 in New York City (Getty Images)

READ: Lady Gaga Sends Support To 'Warrior Princess' Selena Gomez

On Thursday Selena shared a photo on Instagram revealing that she had undergone a kidney transplant due to lupus.

Her best friend, actress Francia Raisa, was the donor.

WATCH: Selena Gomez: Inside Her Long & Painful Battle With Lupus

"There aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift," Selena captioned.

I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

-- Stephanie Swaim

Copyright ©
2017 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa Wk53

Related news

Latest News