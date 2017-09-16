Selena Gomez Steps Out Following Her Kidney Transplant Reveal

Selena Gomez has been spotted following her kidney transplant reveal.
The singer was photographed out in New York City on Friday.
She wore a light blue dress accessorized with white sneakers and a cream handbag.
Selena Gomez is seen in Soho on September 15, 2017 in New York City (Getty Images)
On Thursday Selena shared a photo on Instagram revealing that she had undergone a kidney transplant due to lupus.
Her best friend, actress Francia Raisa, was the donor.
"There aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift," Selena captioned.
-- Stephanie Swaim