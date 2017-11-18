Selena Gomez Stuns In New Music Video For 'Wolves'

Selena Gomez stuns in her sexy new music video for "Wolves."
The 25-year-old pop star dropped the visual for her track with helmeted DJ Marshmello on Saturday – her first video since recovering from a kidney transplant this summer.
Sel has never looked better as she opens the video on the shower floor of a locker room wearing a baby blue silk dress and wet tresses.
She continues to show her sexy side throughout the vid – confidently strutting through an empty gym in a sparkling, bedazzled jumpsuit, sitting poolside in a ruby pantsuit paired with a bra, and straddling a diving board in an opulent cerulean gown.
The haunting video for "Wolves" has racked up nearly one million views in four hours, making it one of Selena’s biggest releases to date.
Watch the full video for "Wolves" below.