Selena Gomez Teases New Music Coming Out This Week With DJ Marshmello

Selena Gomez is giving fans something to talk about this week! Selena posted a series of photos to her Instagram Monday morning revealing she has a new collaboration with EDM producer and DJ Marshmello coming out on October 25.

Selena kicked off her posts with a photo where she and Marshmello are sitting on a couch and sharing some popcorn. She captioned the pic, "Coming 10.25… WOLVES x @marshmellomusic"