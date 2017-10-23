Selena Gomez Teases New Music Coming Out This Week With DJ Marshmello

Selena Gomez is giving fans something to talk about this week! Selena posted a series of photos to her Instagram Monday morning revealing she has a new collaboration with EDM producer and DJ Marshmello coming out on October 25. 

Selena kicked off her posts with a photo where she and Marshmello are sitting on a couch and sharing some popcorn. She captioned the pic, "Coming 10.25… WOLVES x @marshmellomusic"

The second photo she captioned with a simple, “10.25.” In that pic, Marshmello is holding a sunflower and standing next to the "Fetish" singer on a beautiful balcony.

Selena also shared the cover art for her new mashup song. "I've been running through the jungle, I've been crying with the wolves… 10.25,” she wrote alongside the photo. 

In the final photo, Selena and Marshmello are just having some fun outdoors — because, why not!? 

This is the first song Selena has released since she announced in September that she had a kidney transplant due to her Lupus diagnosis. She shared her story with the world via Instagram at the time. 

"So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you,” she wrote on Insta. 

I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith

Her BFF Francia Raisa gave her kidney to Selena and also posted a sweet note about their experience.

"There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.” 

Now that she’s on the mend, we can’t wait to see what Selena has for us music-wise! 

-- Kevin Zelman

