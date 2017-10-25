Selena Gomez Teases Taylor Swift's New Album: "It's Everything You Would Want & More"

Fans have to wait weeks to hear Taylor Swift's highly-anticipated new album, but there is one person who has already listened to it: Selena Gomez!
Selena revealed to Zane Lowe on Apple Music's World Record that Taylor played "Reputation" for her ahead of the album's release.
"It's everything you would want and more," she said. "Very proud, and obviously a major fan."
Sel continued to gush over her friendship with Taylor, "I love her so much. I want her to do what she does, and she's killing it."
While the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer's squad runs deep, Selena has been there since the very beginning. The two became close in 2008 after both dated members of the Jonas Brothers, and have stayed best friends ever since.
(Getty Images)
"It's really cool to surround yourself with people who are changing the way that they dictate what they love, whether it's acting or music," Selena told Zane Lowe. "She's one of those people who will continue to do that."
Sounds like there will never be any "Bad Blood" between these two besties! Taylor’s forthcoming album "Reputation" is available everywhere on Nov. 10.
-- Oscar Gracey