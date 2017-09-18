Selena Gomez's Mom Breaks Her Silence After Daughter's Kidney Transplant: 'I Gained Another Daughter'

Selena Gomez's mother, Mandy Teefey, opened up in an emotional Instagram post about the kidney transplant that saved her pop-star daughter's life.

Mandy, 41, shared the same photo that Selena shared last week of her and BFF Francia Raisa from their hospital beds.

She captioned the photo, "This picture is one of the most breathtaking images that will live with me forever. For all those moments of not knowing if we were going up or going down, I can always come back to this picture and know we can always make it back up. As a mother I was helpless, scared and all I could do was pray for both of them, Francia's beautiful family. I am pretty sure I am banned from that hospital. Mama Bear was in high gear. Selena gained a kidney, I was able to keep my little girl, but I also gained another daughter....thank you to everyone who was there for Sel, Francia and our families. We survived from all the love, prayers and God."