Selena Gomez's Mom Breaks Her Silence After Daughter's Kidney Transplant: 'I Gained Another Daughter'

Selena Gomez's mother, Mandy Teefey, opened up in an emotional Instagram post about the kidney transplant that saved her pop-star daughter's life.
Mandy, 41, shared the same photo that Selena shared last week of her and BFF Francia Raisa from their hospital beds.
She captioned the photo, "This picture is one of the most breathtaking images that will live with me forever. For all those moments of not knowing if we were going up or going down, I can always come back to this picture and know we can always make it back up. As a mother I was helpless, scared and all I could do was pray for both of them, Francia's beautiful family. I am pretty sure I am banned from that hospital. Mama Bear was in high gear. Selena gained a kidney, I was able to keep my little girl, but I also gained another daughter....thank you to everyone who was there for Sel, Francia and our families. We survived from all the love, prayers and God."
On September 14, the "Come & Get It" told her fans that she took time off from her career over the summer in order to deal with her lupus diagnosis and recover from her kidney transplant. The news came as a shock to many. When Sel broke the news, she said "It was what I needed to do for my overall health.”
We hope you get better soon, Selena and we can't wait to see you back on stage!
-- Kevin Zelman