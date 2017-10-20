Selena Quintanilla Set To Receive A Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame In November

Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla will get a much-deserved star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame on November 3.
Selena's sister, Suzette, shared the exciting news on her Facebook page saying, "The wait is over! Selena will be honored with her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! "This day is finally becoming a reality and we cannot be happier. We are grateful Selena's life has been an inspiration to so many and we hope it will continue to encourage people to follow their dreams."
The posthumous honor is coming more than 20 years after the Mexican-American singer was shot and killed by the former president of her fan club. Selena died at just 23 years old.
In her short career, Selena, rose to fame with hits like “Breaking of You” and “Como la Flor,” and was recognized globally as an icon for her community. She won a Grammy Award in 1994 for Best Mexican/Mexican-American Album.
Suzette will be alongside Hollywood Chamber President/CEO and Walk of Fame emcee Leron Gubler to unveil Selena's star.
Los Angeles mayor and Eva Longoria will also attend the ceremony to "proclaim November 3rd as the official "Selena" day in the city of Los Angeles," the statement continues.
"I could never have dreamed that one day I would receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. But even more ironic is that the same year I receive my star, so does my idol, my inspiration, my fellow Tejana, my fellow Corpus Christi native, Selena Quintanilla." Eva continues her Instagram post, "She was the reason I even dared to dream that a better life was possible. And that that life didn't have to distance you from where you came from. So many people become famous and leave a place without ever crediting it with the role it played in shaping their lives. Selena was proud of being from Corpus Christi, Texas. And that made me proud to be from Corpus. She blazed the way for all of us and I will be forever grateful to her for not only that but for the pure joy I felt when I got to see her perform. Her smile, her charisma, her beauty put every single person who watched her under a spell. Thank you Selena. I know I will receive my star on the Walk of Fame because you dared to dream it first," Eva Longoria shares on Instagram.
The ceremony for Selena will take place in front of the Capitol Records building in Hollywood on Friday, November 3 at 6:30pm.
-- Kevin Zelman