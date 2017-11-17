Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Are Married!

It's a perfect match for Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian!

The 36-year-old Tennis star and her 34-year-old Reddit co-founder husband tied the knot Thursday night at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans, People reports.

The couple reportedly said "I Do" in front of many celebrity guests including Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian West, Eva Longoria, Ciara and Kelly Rowland.