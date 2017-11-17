Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Are Married!

It's a perfect match for Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian!
The 36-year-old Tennis star and her 34-year-old Reddit co-founder husband tied the knot Thursday night at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans, People reports.
The couple reportedly said "I Do" in front of many celebrity guests including Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian West, Eva Longoria, Ciara and Kelly Rowland.
The night before their lavish wedding, Serena and Alexis reportedly had a rehearsal dinner at Emeril Lagasse's restaurant Meril Wednesday.
Earlier this month People reported that Serena, her sister Venus and galpals La La Anthony and Ciara took part in the ultimate girls weekend at New York City's Baccarat Hotel & Residences. The ladies indulged in five-star spa treatments, trapeze'ing, tea brunches and a whole lot of dancing.
Serena and Alexis share 11-week-old baby girl, Alexis Olympia Ohanian.
The couple has been together since 2015.
-- Kevin Zelman