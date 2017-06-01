Serena Williams Clarifies Sister Venus' Baby Gender Comment

Serena Williams wants everyone to slow down with all of that "It's a girl!" talk prompted by her sister Venus.

The pregnant tennis star sent out a tweet on Thursday to "clarify what Venus said" after the older sibling appeared to accidentally let something slip during a TV interview with Eurosport at the French Open by blurting out about the baby, "She's going to call me 'Favorite Aunt.'"

Venus' use of the pronoun "She" led folks to figure that meant Serena is expecting a girl.