Serena Williams Cuddles Up To Her Daughter Alexis In Adorable Instagram Photo

Serena Williams is definitely enjoying bonding with her newborn baby.
Serena posted an adorable photo on Monday morning where she’s cuddling up to her 2-month-old baby girl, Alexis, and it is clear that she’s smitten. In the sweet snap, little Alexis appears to be mid-yawn and is cuddled up to her tennis pro mom. Serena went make-up free for the impromptu photo and is rocking a pink hoodie and cradling her baby.
It looks like Serena is having no problem adjusting to life as a new mom. On Saturday, the 36-year-old mama also showed off a pic of her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, holding their baby just after bath time. She captioned the photo, "We love bath time."
And as if this family couldn’t get any cuter, the proud parents also created an Instagram account for little Alexis to document her big moments. Baby Alexis' Insta already has nearly 100K followers, but she doesn’t follow anyone except her mommy, daddy and Auntie Venus.
Alexis and Serena also have another big reason to celebrate too. The duo are coming up on their 1-year engagement anniversary and are reportedly planning nuptials in New Orleans in the coming months.
We can't wait to see more snaps of this adorable family!
-- Kevin Zelman