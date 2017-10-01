Serena Williams Reveals Secret Tribute In Her Daughter's Name

Serena Williams revealed that her newborn daughter's name, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., has a secret meaning.

The tennis champ and her fiance Alexis Ohanian, welcomed their baby girl on Sept. 1. While it is clear that Serena's daughter is named after her Reddit co-founder pop, Serena says that there is actually another meaning in their daughter's name within her initials.

"Fun fact my daughters initials are AO as in the Aussie open she won with me @AustralianOpen," Serena tweeted on Friday.