Serena Williams Reveals Secret Tribute In Her Daughter's Name

Serena Williams revealed that her newborn daughter's name, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., has a secret meaning.
The tennis champ and her fiance Alexis Ohanian, welcomed their baby girl on Sept. 1. While it is clear that Serena's daughter is named after her Reddit co-founder pop, Serena says that there is actually another meaning in their daughter's name within her initials.
"Fun fact my daughters initials are AO as in the Aussie open she won with me @AustralianOpen," Serena tweeted on Friday.
Back in April, the 36-year-old athlete revealed via Snapchat that she was 20 weeks pregnant. Her fans were quick to note that she was about two months pregnant when she brought home a huge win at the Australian Open in January.
And it looks like Serena wanted to commemorate the special mother-daughter moment too!
