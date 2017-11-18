Serena Williams Shares Stunning Wedding Pics & Dress Details

Serena Williams aced her bridal style and scored her true fairytale wedding!
The 36-year-old tennis champion shared gorgeous photos of her wedding to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian exclusively with Vogue.
Serena walked down the aisle in a breathtaking, strapless ball gown featuring a sparkling, bedazzled cape designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen.
“I flew to London to meet with Sarah and ended up falling in love with the ball gown silhouette, which is completely the opposite of what I ever thought I would choose for myself,” she told Vogue.
“I loved the idea of doing a really spectacular ball gown, and it has turned out to be such an incredibly special piece.”
The stunning bride carried a bouquet of white roses and sparkled with jewelry by KIV Karats worth $3.5 million in total.
Serena shared her fairytale day with celebrity pals Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Meghan Markle, Kelly Rowland, Ciara and Lala Anthony.
“I’ve known Serena for so long and am so happy she’s found her prince,” Kim told Vogue. “From the moment she told me she met Alexis in Rome, it was like . . . she’s been so happy and has this light about her that is so special to see. You just know it is so real. He makes her so happy and that just makes her friends happy.”
After she said, “I do,” Serena swapped her ball gown for a white strapless Versace dress that featured lace and feathers throughout the bodice.
Two wedding looks are better than one! Congratulations, Serena and Alec!