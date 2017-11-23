Serena Williams Shows Off Brand New Wedding Ring In Sweet Snap

Serena Williams is showing off her brand new bling!
The tennis champ, who wed Alexis Ohanian less than a week ago, flashed her brand new sparkler in an adorable photo of her baby girl, Alexis Olympia, posted on the little baby's very own Insta page.
In the sweet photo, little Alexis Olympia is laying down and looking back at the camera while Serena is holding onto her feet and showing off that massive sparkler. The pic is captioned, "Daddy knows how much I love leopard print."
From the looks of it, Daddy also loves diamonds! Serena's new wedding band featured several large pave diamonds, which wrap around and match her gigantic engagement ring perfectly.
Serena and Alexis had a dreamy wedding day with a "Beauty and the Beast"-themed bash in New Orleans earlier this week. Little Alexis Olympia also had a starring role in the big day and was spotted hanging out with grandma and mom and dad.