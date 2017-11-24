Seth Meyers And Wife Alexi Ashe Are Expecting Baby No. 2

Seth Meyers and his wife, Alexi Ashe, are going to have another baby.
The late night host announced the happy news during the Thanksgiving episode of "Late Night With Seth Meyers," alongside his parents, Larry and Hilary Meyers, and his brother Josh, who were all guests on his show.
"I want to take this opportunity now, you guys obviously know, my wife and I are expecting a second baby," Meyers told the audience. "Very excited. Thank you! Very excited."
Then his mom launched into the story about the first time her son called to tell her that he and his wife, Alexi, were expecting.
"I get the phone call, and my Seth is sometimes a crier. He's sobbing," she said. "He said, 'Because for over a month, I've had to pretend that I don't care what sex it is and I do care, I want a little boy!'"
The duo welcomed their son, Ashe, in 2016 and this time around Seth wasn't shy about explaining to the whole world that he wants another boy.
"That's true, I really wanted a brother for my son because I was so lucky to have one," Seth explained.
The 43-year-old host and his human rights lawyer wife announced they were expecting their first child in in 2015. Their second baby will definitely be close in age to little Ashe.
Seth and Alexi married in Martha's Vineyard in 2013 and they normally keep the majority of their personal lives under wraps outside of some adorable Instagram posts . But Seth had reason to share this big news this Thanksgiving holiday — because he also had another exciting announcement to make this week. Seth was announced as the next host of the Golden Globes!
Congrats to the whole family!