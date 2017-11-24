Seth Meyers And Wife Alexi Ashe Are Expecting Baby No. 2

Seth Meyers and his wife, Alexi Ashe, are going to have another baby.

The late night host announced the happy news during the Thanksgiving episode of "Late Night With Seth Meyers," alongside his parents, Larry and Hilary Meyers, and his brother Josh, who were all guests on his show.

"I want to take this opportunity now, you guys obviously know, my wife and I are expecting a second baby," Meyers told the audience. "Very excited. Thank you! Very excited."