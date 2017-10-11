Seth Meyers Says The Disturbing Nature Of The Sex Charges Against Harvey Weinstein Makes It Difficult To Make Jokes About It

While Seth Meyers doesn't shy away from the biggest news stories of the day, the ongoing allegations against Harvey Weinstein make it more challenging.

The "Late Night with Seth Meyers" host says it's a delicate balance to joke about Weinstein as the avalanche of sexual harassment and assault allegations continue to roll in against the fallen mogul.

"I don't think the tragedy ever ends. That's one of the challenges — trying to find a way to talk about it that is also comedy," Meyers said Tuesday night. "We, as a whole staff, had to process it. And it's very hard when you're talking about things like sexual assault to think, 'I have the perfect joke for this.' So, yeah, it's a conversation. I think all the shows have conversations about how do we talk about this in a way that respects the victims, while also making sure we're not ignoring a big story."