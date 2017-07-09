'Shadowhunters': Exclusive New Pics From 'A Problem Of Memory'

What happens in the Seelie Court, doesn't stay in the Seelie Court.

The aftereffects of Clary's kiss with Jace (to save Simon and Jace from the vines, and get them out of there) will play out Monday's all-new episode of "Shadowhunters," and AccessHollywood.com has three new sneak peek pics from the episode.

In one photo, Clary (Katherine McNamara) gets emotional, tearing up while talking to Simon (Alberto Rosende).

Alberto Rosende as Simon and Katherine McNamara as Clary in the 'A Problem of Memory' episode of 'Shadowhunters'

Alberto Rosende as Simon and Katherine McNamara as Clary in the 'A Problem of Memory' episode of 'Shadowhunters' (Freeform/John Medland)

PHOTOS: 'Shadowhunters': Scenes From 'A Problem With Memory'

And, in two more exclusive new pics, Simon appears confused about the blood on his shirt -- did he bite someone? (In the trailer for this week's episode, Simon worries he killed a mundane!)

Alberto Rosende as Simon n the 'A Problem of Memory' episode of 'Shadowhunters'

Alberto Rosende as Simon n the 'A Problem of Memory' episode of 'Shadowhunters' (Freeform/John Medland)

WATCH: Dominic Sherwood On Clary & Jace; Upcoming Scenes With Izzy On 'Shadowhunters'

"A Problem of Memory" airs Monday at 8/7c on Freeform.

-- Jolie Lash

