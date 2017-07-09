'Shadowhunters': Exclusive New Pics From 'A Problem Of Memory'

What happens in the Seelie Court, doesn't stay in the Seelie Court.



The aftereffects of Clary's kiss with Jace (to save Simon and Jace from the vines, and get them out of there) will play out Monday's all-new episode of "Shadowhunters," and AccessHollywood.com has three new sneak peek pics from the episode.



In one photo, Clary (Katherine McNamara) gets emotional, tearing up while talking to Simon (Alberto Rosende).