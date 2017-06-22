Shannen Doherty Shows Off Full Head Of Hair 2 Months After Announcing Cancer Remission

Shannen Doherty is slowly getting back to her old self.
The actress showed off a fresh crop of curly hair in a celebratory Instagram post on Wednesday, nearly two months after announcing her breast cancer had entered remission.
Her husband Kurt joined her for the photo, and Shannen couldn't help but point out their now-similar 'dos.
"I think my husband and I are morphing into each other," she joked in her caption, adding the hashtags "#twins" and "#curlyhairdontcare."
Shannen parted ways with her signature brunette locks while undergoing chemotherapy during a two-year battle with the disease, a journey she kept well-documented on social media in a series of candid and often emotional posts.
The "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum drew waves of support from fans and followers for her honest and straightforward updates, many of which included the inspirational hashtag "#cancerslayer."
Earlier this month, Shannen shared a flashback Instagram shot of herself with a nearly waist-length mane and reflected on how her perspective has shifted since receiving a clean bill of health.
"I'm so grateful to just be alive and in remission. Allowing me more time to focus on things I love like my family, acting, writing and fighting for causes I believe in," she captioned the snap. "But damn! Hair growing in can sure be trying sometimes."
-- Erin Biglow