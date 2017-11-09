Sharon Stone Wows In Bathing Suit In The Middle Of Winter

Sharon Stone seriously doesn't age!
Sharon hit up a Miami beach on Monday and showed off her incredible physique in a one-piece bathing suit. The 59-year-old actress shared a photo from her relaxing beach day on Instagram. In the stunning pic, she is wearing a purple bathing suit, large sunglasses and a green headscarf that matches the color of the Miami waters.
"Beach day today," the acting legend wrote.
During her beach outing, Sharon was also spotted splashing around in the waves and enjoying some fun in the sun.
Sharon has definitely been making waves lately. Earlier this week the "Basic Instinct" star posed for Haute Living Magazine and looked incredible as she posted in lingerie.
Sharon shared a photo of the cover on her Instagram account where she's posing in a gold gown.
Talk about looking good at every angle Sharon!
-- Kevin Zelman