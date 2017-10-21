Shawn Johnson Reveals Miscarriage In Heartbreaking Video With Husband Andrew East

Shawn Johnson East is recovering from a heartbreaking loss.
With husband Andrew East by her side, the former Olympic gymnast revealed in an emotional YouTube video on Saturday that she recently suffered a miscarriage.
"The past 48 hours have been some of the happiest, scariest, and saddest times of my life," she wrote in her caption. "My husband Andrew and I found out that we were unexpectedly pregnant, only to find out hours later some tragic news. I have been crying more than I ever have, but am still optimistic for what is next."
Early in the clip, Shawn tearfully reacted to her pregnancy with shock and happiness while wondering how she'd break the news to Andrew. The NFL player admitted in his own confessional that he suspected Shawn was expecting, and the pair is later seen embracing over their expanding family.
After Shawn began to experience stomach pains and bleeding, however, they headed to a doctor's office where the couple received the sad confirmation that they lost their baby after just six weeks.
The couple then addressed their grief while also expressing hope and optimism for having children in the future.
"We'll use them again, of course," the "Dancing with the Stars" champ told viewers, holding up the baby Converse sneakers she had presented Andrew when telling him she was pregnant.
Following their personal post, Shawn and Andrew went live on multiple social media platforms to thank fans for the overwhelming amount of support they received in such a short time, while also answering questions from others going through the same upheaval.
Shawn, 25, and Andrew, 26, tied the knot in April 2016. Best wishes to this strong and inspiring couple.
-- Erin Biglow