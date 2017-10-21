Shawn Johnson Reveals Miscarriage In Heartbreaking Video With Husband Andrew East

Shawn Johnson East is recovering from a heartbreaking loss.

With husband Andrew East by her side, the former Olympic gymnast revealed in an emotional YouTube video on Saturday that she recently suffered a miscarriage.

"The past 48 hours have been some of the happiest, scariest, and saddest times of my life," she wrote in her caption. "My husband Andrew and I found out that we were unexpectedly pregnant, only to find out hours later some tragic news. I have been crying more than I ever have, but am still optimistic for what is next."