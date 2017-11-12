Shawn Mendes Brings His Nana To The 2017 MTV EMA Awards

Shawn Mendes won big at the 2017 EMA Awards in London on Sunday and he brought his Nana to celebrate!
The "There's Nothin' Holding Me Back" singer picked up three awards, Biggest Fans Award, Best Song for "There's Nothin' Holding Me Back," and Best Artist — and he looked extremely happy to be there. Shawn, who was interviewed several times throughout the award show, told his fans that he brought his Nana to help him celebrate. When he one Best Artist he gave his Nana a massive hug and she cheered him on.
Shawn Mendes celebrated his big night at the 2017 EMA Awards with his Nana by his side. (Credit: MTV)
Talk about a super sweet family affair.
Shawn commanded the stage earlier in the evening when he jammed out to his hit single and the ladies went wild in the audience.
We bet Nanna was a fan too!