Shawn Mendes Donates $100,000 For Mexican Earthquake Relief

"There were just so many people out on the streets trying to stay safe and that had been evacuated from buildings, and as we were walking saw quite a few buildings that had collapsed facades, windows shattering on the streets," he wrote.

The quake has reduced buildings to rubble in Mexico and left hundreds dead. Mendes said he sends his prayers to everyone effected and would love to return when he can.

"I want to come back as soon as possible. It is an incredible city and the people there are so strong and resilient," he said.