Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin Fuel Romance Rumors During Halloween Bash

(Getty Images)
Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin sparked romance rumors after getting cozy at a Halloween party!
Hailey hosted an epic Halloween bash with model pals Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye at Hollywood hotspot Delilah on Tuesday. There, a source spotted the 20-year-old bombshell getting flirty with the hunky "Mercy" singer.
"[Shawn] was holding her hand and had his arm around her a few times," a party source told AccessHollywood.com.
Shawn and Hailey reportedly left the party hand-in-hand around 1 AM, further adding speculation that the two are an item.
The supermodel looked stunning in a baby blue "Powerpuff Girls" costume, posting a snap of her look on Instagram Story.
(Instagram)
While both stars have remained mum on social media about their love lives lately, Hailey has previously been linked to another pop star – Justin Bieber!
Hailey dated the Biebs back in 2016 for several months. Back then, the two were not shy about sharing snaps of their romance on social media.
(Instagram)
The model faced serious hate from overprotective Justin fans at the time, so it's unsurprising that she's keeping things low key with her new man.
Looks like there's nothing holding Hailey and Shawn back now!