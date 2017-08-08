Sinead O'Connor's Emotional Plea For Help

Sinead O'Connor emotionally pleaded for help from her family and opened up about her mental illness in a rambling Facebook video posted from a New Jersey motel she had been living in.

The video is the latest public glimpse of the singer's ongoing struggle with mental health problems.

The 50-year-old Irish singer says in the video posted Thursday that she was staying alive for the sake of others, like her psychiatrist, and if it were up to her, she'd "be gone."