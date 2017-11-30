Snooki Gushes Over Husband Jionni In Sweet Wedding Photos In Honor Of Their Third Anniversary

Snooki clearly didn't stick to the "Jersey Shore" house rule, "Never fall in love at the Jersey Shore."
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jionni LaValle celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary on November 29, after they fell in love at the Jersey Shore back in 2010.
On Wednesday, Snooki posted adorable photos on Instagram to celebrate their marriage milestone.
In the first black and white photo, Snooki and Jionni are posing in front of a vintage car. Snooki looks gorgeous in her wedding dress, which she teamed with a fur stole due to the chilly weather. She captioned the snap, "Happy Anniversary to my Hunnie!!! You are my world & I love you forever! Cannot wait to annoy you for another 70 years #hottie #MINE #MyItalianStllion"
The mother-of-two shared a second post where she obsessed over her husband and their "Gatsby"-inspired wedding.
"This one is my favorite of my Hunnie & I!!!! #MyBestFriend #HowHandsomeIsMyHusband," Snooki wrote.
Marriage definitely seems to be working for the happy couple. The pair are parents to son Lorenzo, 4, and daughter Giovanna, 2.
And the happy couple also have another reason to celebrate this week. MTV announced on Monday that "Jersey Shore" is getting a multi-episode reboot titled "Jersey Shore Family Vacation," and it will feature a large part of the original cast. Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Deena Nicole Cortese, are all reportedly returning to the show. Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola will not be joining the crew.
Happy anniversary, Snooki and Jionni!
-- Kevin Zelman