Snooki, JWOWW & More Of 'Jersey Shore' Cast Returning To MTV In 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation'

Snooki, JWOWW, The Situation and most of the original "Jersey Shore" cast is returning to MTV for another installment of the reality series next year.

MTV announced "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" on Monday during the premiere of "Floribama Shore," a spinoff of the original "Jersey Shore," which ran on MTV from 2009 to 2012. The series followed the adventures of the group of 20-somethings as they spent summers in the beach town of Seaside Heights, New Jersey.