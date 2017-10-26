Social Media Sensation Gigi Gorgeous Gives Back With Halloween Bash

Social media sensation and LGBTQIA+ activist Gigi Gorgeous is throwing a Halloween bash for a good cause!

The 25-year-old transgender star shared that she would host an epic red carpet soirée in Hollywood to benefit the Children's Hospital Los Angeles' Center for Transyouth Health & Development.

"I recently went to the Transyouth Facility at the hospital, and I learned so much," Gigi told AccessHollywood.com. "I'm really excited to be involved with them. All the great work they do, especially for young trans people, is really special."