Social Media Sensation Gigi Gorgeous Gives Back With Halloween Bash

Social media sensation and LGBTQIA+ activist Gigi Gorgeous is throwing a Halloween bash for a good cause!
The 25-year-old transgender star shared that she would host an epic red carpet soirée in Hollywood to benefit the Children's Hospital Los Angeles' Center for Transyouth Health & Development.
"I recently went to the Transyouth Facility at the hospital, and I learned so much," Gigi told AccessHollywood.com. "I'm really excited to be involved with them. All the great work they do, especially for young trans people, is really special."
Gigi has become a prominent advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community after sharing her transition on YouTube. Since then, she has amassed over 7 million social media followers and starred in the Sundance documentary, "This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous."
"It was organic to me the way that I shared that," she said. "All I really sought out to do was share my story, and given the time we are in now, it couldn't come at a better time. All the stories I’ve heard from trans girls and boys has been great."
In true Gigi style, the party will feature a performance by a special musical guest, a glam photo booth, Halloween-inspired music, and much more!
While the blond bombshell remained tight-lipped about her Halloween costume, she did tease that she will be dressing up with her girlfriend, model and oil heiress Nats Getty.
"I'm in love with it. I've never been this costumed before, so it's going to turn out cute," she told Access.
Thanks to Gigi, this Halloween is going to be more gorgeous than gore! To learn more about her Halloween bash, click here.
-- Oscar Gracey