Sofia Vergara Takes Her Son Manolo As Her 2017 Emmys Date!

Sofia Vergara took her hunky son, Manolo, as her date to the 2017 Emmy Awards on Sunday, and it had us all doing a double take!

Sofia dazzled on the red carpet in a white, strapless gown with ruching in multiple directions. The dress was an absolute knockout and hugged her A-list curves. She polished off her look with a sky-high ponytail and some baubles. But perhaps her best accessory was her super cute son, Manolo!

For his part, Manolo looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo. With every year, Manolo looks more and more grown up. He’s been attending this Emmys with his A-list mama since 2012.