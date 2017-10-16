Sources Say 'Suits' Star Meghan Markle Has Not Quit The Show Yet

Rumors are swirling that Meghan Markle has quit her USA show, "Suits" to trade in her job playing feisty paralegal Rachel Zane to move to London and pursue her relationship with Price Harry. But sources tell Access Hollywood that the 36-year-old actress has not officially left the show.

Background information in The Daily Star around Meghan Markle "is inaccurate," a source from USA told Access Hollywood. "The cast is still in negotiations for future seasons of 'Suits.'"

Over the weekend, The Daily Star reported that Meghan had already told bosses of the hit legal drama that she would not return for the eighth season of the show. According to the report she was set to leave the show after they finish their seventh season next month.