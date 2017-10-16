Sources Say 'Suits' Star Meghan Markle Has Not Quit The Show Yet

Rumors are swirling that Meghan Markle has quit her USA show, "Suits" to trade in her job playing feisty paralegal Rachel Zane to move to London and pursue her relationship with Price Harry. But sources tell Access Hollywood that the 36-year-old actress has not officially left the show.
Background information in The Daily Star around Meghan Markle "is inaccurate," a source from USA told Access Hollywood. "The cast is still in negotiations for future seasons of 'Suits.'"
Over the weekend, The Daily Star reported that Meghan had already told bosses of the hit legal drama that she would not return for the eighth season of the show. According to the report she was set to leave the show after they finish their seventh season next month.
Sources tell Access Hollywood their information is not entirely correct.
Meghan has been dating Prince Harry since October 2016. The duo met at a charity event and the connection was allegedly instant. The happy couple hasn’t been shy about their romance in recent months, with Meghan hitting the Invictus Games alongside the 33-year-old royal in Toronto in late September. The cute couple was spotted packing-on-the-PDA in their private booth and holding hands as they strolled around the venue.
In September 2017, Meghan told Vanity Fair in an interview that she and Harry are very in love and happy together.
WATCH: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Look So In Love In Their First Public Outing
"We're two people who are really happy and in love. We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people’s perception. Nothing about me changed. I’m still the same person that I am, and I’ve never defined myself by my relationship,” she explained to Vanity Fair. "This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story.”
Royal-watchers feel an engagement is imminent. Now "Suits" fans will just have to wait and see what this might mean for her other love interest, Mike Ross.
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 25: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the Wheelchair Tennis on day 3 of the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 at Nathan Philips Square on September 25, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. The Games use the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for the Armed Forces. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) (Getty Images)