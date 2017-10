The "Veep" star received an outpouring of love on social media after posting about her diagnosis.

"I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let's fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality," she wrote.

Dozens of stars—from Debra Messing to Christina Applegate—immediately replied to the award winner.