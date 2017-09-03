"Law & Order: SVU" Star Stephanie March Shares Her Picture-Perfect Wedding Photos

"Law & Order: SVU" star Stephanie March is a married woman!
The 43-year-old actress married businessman Dan Benton at their Katonah, New York, home on Friday. Stephanie was an absolutely stunning bride and captured the essence of summer and love by donning a white Dolce & Gabbana gown emblazoned with hydrangea print for her walk down the aisle.
She wore he hair down in natural waves and had her makeup done by close friend and Rouge Makeup Salon business partner, Rebecca Perkins. Stephanie carried a bouquet of wild blooms and seemed absolutely joyful in several photos captured by photographer Melanie Dunea. Stephanie shared several snaps of her special wedding day on Sunday with fans and captioned one simply, "Mr. & Mrs" and used another to thank all of her friends for their help on the big day.
"To @mahsakazemifar for feeding us, @tomborgese for flowering us, to @karynstarr for our dresses (and joy), to @revlisazaro for doing the deed, to @jjlee3for buying & learning the sheet music to #StarWars, to @melaniedunea for capturing the moments, to @rougesalons & @perkins_rebecca for putting a good face on it, to Claire for stage managing, and Patty, Anna, Steve, and Mike for turning on the engine and making it run...there aren't words. Thank you, thank you, thank you. #ittakesavillage #weddingwarriors"
The wedding was clearly filled with friends, laughter and fun. March walked down the aisle to the theme from "Star Wars" as she and her husband reportedly are both huge fans of the film. The duo started dating two years ago, shortly after March's split from her husband of 10 years, Bobby Flay. The couple got engaged in Greece five weeks ago and clearly got to work speedily planning their dreamy nuptials.
Congrats to the happy couple!