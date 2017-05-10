Stephen Colbert Welcomes Fellow 'Daily Show' Alums To 'The Late Show'

Growing serious, Stewart told Colbert, "The things that you say, even if they're crass, even if they in some ways are not respectful enough to the office of the presidency, can insult. But HE can injure. For the life of me, I do not understand why in this country we try and hold comedians to a standard we do not hold our leaders to."

Stewart, who left "The Daily Show" in 2015, said he misses that platform.

"The process of making the show somehow became intwined with my process of making sense of things that I didn't understand," he said, "so I miss that."

Later, Colbert gathered all of his guests to chat in a semicircle of chairs.

"This arrangement we have right now," he said, "is exactly something we would have made fun of on 'The Daily Show': It looks like a morning show."

Currently, Stewart is developing a project for HBO, where Oliver hosts "Last Week Tonight." Bee hosts "Full Frontal" on TBS. Helms scored with "The Hangover" and its sequels and "The Office." Corddry created and starred in the comedy series "Childrens Hospital."