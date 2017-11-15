Stephen 'tWitch' Boss & Allison Holker Are Set To Host 'Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic'

tWitch and Allison Holker are helping bring some Disney magic to fans this holiday season!

The "So You Think You Can Dance" duo will be taking audiences behind the scenes of some of the most spectacular and over-the-top weddings and engagements at Disney destinations from around the world.

"From a 'Frozen'-inspired winter wonderland wedding fir for royalty at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida celebrating Dominique and Joseph, to an intimate exchange of vows between Greg and Melanie at Disneyland Resort in California, viewers will be the guests to the most talked about nuptials of the year," a press release explained about the show.