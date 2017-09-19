Sterling K. Brown Shows Off His Emmy – And His Abs!

Sterling K. Brown is still excited about his big win at Sunday night's Emmy Awards.

He can’t help but show off his Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series trophy, along with his award-worthy abs.

The 41-year-old returned to the "This Is Us" set Monday morning, and had to share his win with his hair and makeup team. They clearly aren’t afraid to brag about Sterling, posting this epic pic to Instagram and captioning it: "Emmy winner in the house. @sterlingkbrown making a grand entrance into the makeup trailer. We won't allow them in unless they bring their emmy. Congratulations!"