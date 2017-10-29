'Stranger Things' Star Charlie Heaton Denied Entry Into The US Over Drugs

A law enforcement official says "Stranger Things" actor Charlie Heaton was denied entry into the U.S. last week after trace amounts of cocaine were found in his luggage when he arrived in Los Angeles.

The official said Friday a customs canine sniffed Heaton's luggage when he arrived at Los Angeles International Airport last Saturday and officers found traces of cocaine.

The official said Heaton, a British citizen, was refused entry into the U.S. at the airport and returned to London. He wasn't arrested because the amount wasn't enough to warrant any charges.

Charlie Heaton attends the Esquire Townhouse with Dior party at No 11 Carlton House Terrace on October 11, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

WATCH: New 'Stranger Things' Season 2 Trailer Is Here

The official couldn't discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Heaton stars as Jonathan Byers in the Netflix supernatural drama. His publicist didn't respond to a request for comment Friday night.

Copyright ©
2017 by
Associated Press.
All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News