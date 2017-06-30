'Stranger Things' To Share Never-Before-Seen Footage At Comic-Con

"Stranger Things" is heading to Comic-Con's Hall
The Netflix show will share never-before-seen footage when cast members and creators of the show take the stage in Hall H on Saturday, July 22 at San Diego Comic-Con, Netflix announced on Friday.
"Stranger Things" is among the streaming network's host of projects set to invade the pop culture convention.
Here's what else Netflix is bringing to the con:
Thursday, July 20
"Bright" panel feat. Will Smith, Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace, Lucy Fry, Edgar Ramirez and David Ayer + a first-look at "Death Note," with panelists from the film, based on the graphic novel; 3:15 PM in Hall H
Netflix will also host a surprise screening of one of its upcoming films at The Horton Grand Theater at 10 PM
Friday, July 21
"Marvel's The Defenders" panel feat. stars from the cast with Marvel TV's Jeph Loeb; 5:15 PM in Hall H
Saturday, July 22
"Stranger Things" Season 2 panel feat. cast and creators and some never-before-seen footage; 3 PM in Hall H
-- Jolie Lash