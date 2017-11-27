The 'Suits' Cast Reacts To Meghan Markle's Engagement To Prince Harry – See The Tweets

Prince Harry announced his engagement to "Suits" star Meghan Markle on Monday, November 27, and naturally it set social media abuzz. Meghan's "Suits" co-stars were quick to react to the happy news and shared some funny yet sweet messages on Twitter.
Meghan played feisty paralegal turned lawyer Rachel Zane on the hit USA show since 2011. In the show, she's engaged to her fellow lawyer, Mike Ross, and the duo are set to get married after a rocky couple months of legal issues.
Patrick J. Adams, who plays Megan's TV-fiancé, was one of the first to share his well-wishes! Patrick retweeted Kensington Palace's tweet announcing the royal engagement and added, "she said she was just going out to get some milk…"
The love from Meghan's TV family didn't end there, Wendell Pierce, Meghan's TV-dad tweeted out a fatherly congratulations, writing, "Congratulations to my TV daughter Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the news of their wedding engagement. Harry you have her TV Father's blessing. Robert Zane approves."
The creator of the show, Aaron Korsh also shared a sweet message. "Congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement. Wonderful news, I wish you both a lifetime of happiness. Love, Aaron."
Clarence House also released an official statement about the couple's engagement on Monday.
"His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle," the statement read. "His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle's parents."
The statement also revealed, "the wedding will take place in Spring 2018."
The countdown to the royal wedding begins now!
-- Kevin Zelman