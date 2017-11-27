The 'Suits' Cast Reacts To Meghan Markle's Engagement To Prince Harry – See The Tweets

Prince Harry announced his engagement to "Suits" star Meghan Markle on Monday, November 27, and naturally it set social media abuzz. Meghan's "Suits" co-stars were quick to react to the happy news and shared some funny yet sweet messages on Twitter.

Meghan played feisty paralegal turned lawyer Rachel Zane on the hit USA show since 2011. In the show, she's engaged to her fellow lawyer, Mike Ross, and the duo are set to get married after a rocky couple months of legal issues.

Patrick J. Adams, who plays Megan's TV-fiancé, was one of the first to share his well-wishes! Patrick retweeted Kensington Palace's tweet announcing the royal engagement and added, "she said she was just going out to get some milk…"