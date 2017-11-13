'Supergirl' Star Melissa Benoist Breaks Silence On Sexual Harassment Allegations On Set

Melissa Benoist is taking a stand against sexual harassment in Hollywood and on the "Supergirl" set.
"Supergirl" executive producer Andrew Kreisberg was suspended due to reports of alleged sexual harassment on Friday. Kreisberg has denied the allegations, according to Variety.
Melissa took to social media to share her thoughts on the situation.
"I am a woman who leads a show that supports equality and feminism, empowerment, and fighting for what is right. I have always tried to conduct myself this way personally, as well" Melissa says in her twitter photo of a note she wrote. "Sadly, the show and my career are a part of an industry that doesn’t always mirror these sentiments,” she wrote. “This is heartbreaking, and at times makes me feel helpless. I know I’m not the only one who feels this way. But I’m an optimist. I believe lasting change is possible, and when people are mistreated, they should have a safe forum to speak their truth and always be heard. And when people commit crimes or harass others, they should always be held accountable — no matter what industry they work in or how much power they wield. I’ve spoken up about it in the past — publicly and not so publicly — and I’ll continue to do so. All of us should, without fear or shame. We all need to hold ourselves to a higher standard. So this week, I’ll head back to work on Supergirl even more committed to being a part of changing the norm by listening when people speak up, and refusing to accept an environment that is anything less than a safe, respectful and collaborative space," she tweeted on Sunday.
There have been 19 anonymous people who have opened up about their alleged sexual misconduct experiences with Andrew.
One of Melissa's co-stars, Chyler Leigh, also took to social
media to break their silence on the situation, sharing a photo of herself on
Instagram on Sunday.
"Each time a woman stands up for herself, without knowing it possibly, without claiming it, she stands up for all women” - Maya Angelou ❤ @shethority Let’s stand up Ladies. Lets stand up FOR each other. Let’s stand up WITH each other. Let’s #createchange together #sheroes," Chyler captioned the photo.
Andrew also serves as the executive producer on "The Flash," "Arrow," and "DC's Legends of Tomorrow."
-- Kevin Zelman