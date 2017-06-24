Tara Lipinski Marries Todd Kapostasy In Romantic Southern Wedding

Tara Lipinski is a married woman!
The Olympic gold medalist tied the knot with Fox Sports producer Todd Kapostasy on Saturday, People reports.
According to the mag, the couple said "I do" at Middleton Place in Charleston, S.C., in front of guests including sportscasters Bob Costas and Andrea Joyce.
Tara's close friend and fellow figure skater Johnny Weir also served as a "bridesman," a duty he accepted back in September and happily announced on Instagram at the time.
"When @taralipinski asks you to be her bridesman, you say yes. Can’t wait to go on this amazing journey with you lovebug," he posted.
In addition to her Reem Acra gown, People reports that Tara walked down the aisle in Charlotte Olympia heels and a 20-foot Laura Basci tulle skirt.
The 35-year-old has shared frequent updates on her wedding planning in recent months, posting social media peeks at the flowers, invitations, menu and more.
On Friday, the now-newlyweds kicked off their nuptials with a celebration at Boone Hall Plantation in nearby Mount Pleasant – the same place where Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds married back in 2012.
Tara posted an Instagram snap of herself posing with her "tribe" at the venue, using her and Todd's wedding hashtag "#TNTmeant2be."
The couple became engaged in December 2015, a moment Tara shared with her Instagram followers in an emotional and romantic post.
“My life changed forever last night,” she wrote at the time, captioning a sweet photo of her and Todd kissing as she showed off her stunning sparkler.
"I feel so lucky that I get to spend the rest of my life loving my best friend and love of my life. I’ve had many monumental happy days in my life but this by far is my happiest. I love you @toddkap," she added.
-- Erin Biglow