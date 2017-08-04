Taylor Swift & Former Radio Host Head To Court Over Groping Claim

"They don't necessarily want that. They want to focus on their career, their brands, their sponsorships. They have a whole revenue stream that's at stake," Lovell said.

With a lot at stake, Michael Niborsky, an attorney whose firm represents Bruno Mars and Kanye West, said Swift "is particularly well-suited to represent women's rights, female empowerment and not taking this kind of behavior."

Mueller, then 51, was a morning host at a Denver country-music station when he was assigned to attend Swift's June 2, 2013, concert.

Swift, then 23, was touring in support of her "Red" album, with hits such as "I Knew You Were Trouble" and "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together."

Mueller and his girlfriend lined up backstage with other fans for a meet-and-greet with Swift and entered a curtained enclosure where they spoke briefly with the singer-songwriter.

A security guard and at least two other Swift team members were present when it came time for a photo. Mueller said he jumped into the picture at the last second.

Mueller said Swift was cordial as he and his girlfriend left. He went to his car to drop off an autographed photo then returned to the arena, where he was confronted by Swift's security guard.

In court documents, Swift said, "He took his hand and put it up my dress and grabbed onto my ass cheek, and no matter how much I scooted over, it was still there."