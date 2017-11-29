Taylor Swift Adds More 'Reputation Stadium Tour' Dates & Reveals Snake Pit Package

Taylor Swift is not "scaling back" for her hotly-anticipated tour. She added more dates and is taking her snake "reputation" even further!

The 27-year-old superstar announced an additional nine "reputation Stadium Tour" dates on her Facebook page Tuesday. Taylor will now perform for three nights in the UK and Ireland, as well as an additional 6 dates throughout her North American leg.

While Taylor remained tight-lipped about the tour, it's clear she isn't done playing up her venomous "reputation."

The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer – who has owned the serpentine imagery through social media posts and music videos after her infamous feud with Kim Kardashian – also shared information on a VIP "Snake Pit" package that will send fans slithering.

This ultra-exclusive ticket offer will get Swifties close to the "reputation" stage and comes with limited edition merchandise: A hardback "reputation" book filled with poetry and personal photos, an interactive LED VIP Tour laminate, commemorative ticket, special edition patch, and a "reputation" themed collector's box.

Two other packages will be up for grabs through Ticketmaster – the "Big Reputation" and "Kingdom Keys" packages – that guarantee amazing reserved seating at what will likely be the hottest tour of 2018.

Presale for the "reputation Stadium Tour" begins Dec. 5 and runs through Dec. 8. Check out the full list of dates below:

----------

May 8 – University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

May 12 – Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California

NEW SHOW: May 18 – Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

May 19 – Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

May 22 – CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington

May 25 – Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

NEW SHOW: June 1 – Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

June 2 – Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

NEW SHOW: June 8 – Etihad Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom

NEW SHOW: June 15 – Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland

NEW SHOW: June 22 – Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom

June 30 – Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky

July 7 – Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio

July 10 – FedEx Field in Washington, D.C.

July 14 – Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

July 17 – First Energy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

NEW SHOW: July 20 – MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

July 21 – MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

NEW SHOW: July 27 – Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

July 28 – Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

NEW SHOW: August 3 – Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Aug. 4 – Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Aug. 7 – Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

NEW SHOW: Aug. 10 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Aug. 11 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Aug. 14 – Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Aug. 18 – Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida

Aug. 25 – Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Aug. 28 – Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Sept. 1 – U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sept. 8 – Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Sept. 15 – Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Sept. 18 – The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Sept. 22 – Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Sept. 29 – NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

Oct. 6 – AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

